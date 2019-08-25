The visits of aliens and earthly anomalies: where are the crop circles
Crop circles leave are not aliens, and microcomedo, found by researchers from the United States. On this and other causes the mysterious phenomenon says “Газета.Ru”.
The end of the twentieth century was marked by a growing flurry of reports of mysterious crop circles. This coincided with the growing popularity of UFOlogy and alleged flying saucers. The first of the mysterious figures reported in 1972 the British, but the peak discoveries occurred in the last decade, in 1990 it was found about 500 such circles. As lighting phenomenon in the media account of the finds went to thousands.
Over time, the shape became difficult. So, discovered August 14, 2001 in Wiltshire figure has a diameter of about 450 m and consists of 409 circles.
In fact, the first mention of the phenomenon appeared in the XVII century
In 1678, in the UK published the brochure “the Devil mower”, which was painted a distinctive figure with horns and hooves, mow two laps on the field.
In 1686 a Professor of chemistry at Oxford University, Robert a Raft wrote the book “Natural history of Staffordshire”, which describes this phenomenon. In 1880 the crop circles have even been an article in the journal Nature.
“Wheat grass on the field was badly dented, but not completely, and only in some places. From a distance they looked like a perfectly round spot, — described the researcher-lover John Rand Capron their observations. — I failed to find any clear explanation of the correct geometrical form of these sites. One can only assume that there’s been a strange whirlwind”.
In September 1991, creating circles admitted the British David Chorley and Douglas bower. According to them, the first pattern they did in 1978, inspired by photographs of the tracks left in the grain fields of agricultural machinery. They provided footage of have been creating circles, after which their example was followed by hundreds of Britons, Canadians, Americans, Australians, Indians and even the Japanese.
Statements about man-the little circles which influenced the people continued to believe that over the fields and then there are flying saucers, and the number of “experts” in UFOlogy increased exponentially.
Subsequently, the circles began to appear in Russia, sowing discord in the hearts of unsuspecting citizens. In 2001, the correspondent of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” conducted an experiment with the cultivator set up a circle in the suburbs and drove a few ufologists. Those, although assumed at first that the circle can be fake, in the end, we agreed on the fact that the probability of landing in this place UFO — 93-95%.
“The circle, of course, alien. Fakes are not at all” — confidently declared “experts”.
So the publication was able to show that if you want even supposedly understand the issues people can spot in the garland of Amateurs traces of alien visit, and the stake hole from the trail hub of UFOs.
However, not all crop circles are made by humans. After reviewing several dozen such figures, American researchers from the Biophysical laboratory, located in the settlement at grass lake, found that the majority of them the result of the influence of microcomedo. The air rotates clockwise and crush plants. Moreover, such vortices have charge, so dust particles trapped inside, unable to emit light. This explains the glowing lights, which witnesses tell of the sudden appearance of the mysterious circles.
“Repeatedly documented lengthening and bending of the stems selected formations in the period of time from several hours to several days after their appearance in the fields, the frequent occurrence of cavities and also the fact that the formation of circles is in accordance with the law of absorption of electromagnetic energy by the Bouguer — Lambert — Bera — all this testifies to the involvement in the formation of cultures of intense plasma energies, transmitted very quickly,” write the authors.
But microcomedo is not the only cause of the circles
So, in 2013, German researchers found that circles with a diameter of 2-40 m on South-West Africa was formed, apparently due to termites. The so-called “witches ‘ circles” look like round bald spots with wildly growing on the edges of the grass, and their appearance is, of course, also sometimes attributed to aliens. According to local myths, it traces the gods or the land once poisoned by the breath of a subterranean dragon.
Researcher Norbert Juergens found that these circles are traps for moisture in the center of no vegetation, which would be sucked up and evaporated the water, so she quickly percolates through the sand and permanently stored beneath the surface.
He suggested that the circles are formed under the influence of biological factors, and examined the species composition of their “population”. It turned out that only few species of insects are often found in witch circles, and in all seasons and in all circles was found only one species — the sand termite Psammotermes allocerus. To test whether termites are the cause of the circles, or only the “colonists”, Jurgens surveyed young emerging community and found lots of termites. They eat away the roots of the grass, cutting their underground galleries that led to the appearance of bald spots and the appearance of circles.
And in 2016, experts from Princeton confirmed this version using computer simulation, making additions — the cause was even in the struggle of plants for moisture, which is lacking in the desert. The combination of chase grass for the valuable resource and the impact of colonies of termites and led to the formation of circles.
Some of the most complex shapes — are really signs of intelligent civilizations, just not an alien and ancient earth.
Archaeologists from the organization Historic England proved that the traces of prehistoric settlements, burial mounds and places of worship.
Most often, they belong to the iron age and the era of Roman rule
The fact that in some places under the ground are preserved the foundations of ancient buildings, and in these places the fertile layer of the soil is much thinner. Because of this, the grains grow worse and dry out faster in very hot weather. As a result, the fields formed a dark and light stripes, following the contours of ancient buildings. So the mysterious figure can serve as a good clue for archaeologists.
Anyway, the evidence that the circles left by the aliens, despite a long history of studying the phenomenon, is still there — all the data are reduced to anecdotal evidence and the opinions of “experts” who do not know, looks like a hole from the stake.