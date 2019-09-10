The voice from heaven: the offender is not wearing a helmet and received a warning from the drone
A young man on a scooter stopped at the intersection, was very surprised when literally heard a “voice from heaven”.
An unusual scene, filmed in the city of Putian (Fujian province, China), liked the social network users.
This voice told him that he was at the moment watching the police, who insist that the biker was wearing a helmet.
Of course, we are not talking about some kind of magic just on the cross flying police drone, and with the help of modern technologies the intruder managed to call to order.
By the way, the drones used in the city to monitor traffic violations for several months. It is reported that the useful drones helped to identify more than 2,000 violations, so this practice is considered very successful.