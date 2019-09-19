The voice of an angel: an autistic Boy became an Internet sensation after the mother was secretly recorded on…
Irish living in Dublin, nine-year-old Justin Keeley-Mae became an Internet sensation after his mother, Andrea secretly filmed him singing, and uncle posted the video online.
Boy performs a famous song Hallelujah. Internet users called the performance “perfect.” “He sings like an angel,” “Future star”, “Angelic voice,” wrote in the comments.
At the age of three years, Justin has identified autism. According to Daily Mail, among other things, he was afraid of loud noises, from which he was hysterical, so parents always tried to protect him from the music and even drove to children’s birthday parties. Mother and father were shocked, happened to hear the song of their son, who thought no one could see him, and incidentally to do other things.
Justin with his parents and brother
