The volcano near Antarctica found a boiling lava lake
British scientists have discovered an extremely rare natural phenomenon – resistant lava lake located inside an active volcano mount Michael.
Besides him, on the planet there are only seven of these lakes, according to J
The study was complicated by the remoteness of the volcano from populated areas and complicated geological environment. Mount Michael is on top of Saunders island in the subantarctic South sandwich Islands, lost on the edge of the Atlantic.
Volcanic activity on the island has been going on for two hundred years.
Scientific expeditions were periodically visited by Saunders, but never rose to the peak surrounded by deep and extremely soft layers of snow, resulting from constant emissions of steam. Wading through them is almost impossible.
In the 1990-ies satellites detected a thermal anomaly on the mount Michael, and scientists first suggested that the crater may be a lava lake.
Unlike short-term outbursts of lava, which occur only during eruptions, such lakes can survive for about a hundred years.
In a recent study experts studied the satellite images and conducted a thermal analysis of shortwave infrared radiation in the area of the volcano.
It turned out that inside really is a permanent layer of lava with a width of 110 meters and a temperature of about 1279 degrees Celsius.
The authors noted that they received new information about volcanic activity on the island and improved methods of monitoring volcanoes from space.
Note that other well-known volcanoes with lava lakes are located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Nyiragongo), Ethiopia (ERTA Ale), the Antarctic (Erebus), Vanuatu (Yasur and Ambrym), Hawaii (Kilauea) and in Nicaragua (Masaya).