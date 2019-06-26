The volcano Raikoke destroyed all life on the Kuril island
PHOTO : “the World 24” / Tatiana Rubleva
ASIA
Slept through almost a century Raikoke the volcano in the eruption destroyed all flora and fauna on the eponymous island in the Central Kurils, RIA “Novosti” with reference to the laboratory of Volcanology and volcanomagnetic Institute of marine Geology and Geophysics.
22 Jun Raikoke on the island after nearly a century of silence woke up of the eponymous volcano. The eruption lasted more than 12 hours, and ash rose to a height of 13 kilometers. Ash plume stretches for over 450 km. From the slopes of the volcano at a speed of about 30 km down stream of lava with a temperature of 800-1000 degrees Celsius. In the end a few hours the island has become a lifeless desert.
“The eruption of all the abundance of flora and fauna, including the sea lion rookery, destroyed,” – said the Director of the Institute of Volcanology and seismology Feb RAS Alexey Ozerov.
Soon the activity of the volcano Raikoke not expected. However, scientists believe that the Kuril Islands should be under constant surveillance. Raikoke is located between the Islands of Shikotan and Matua, having important economic and strategic importance. Similar events can happen here.
The last eruption of the volcano Rajkot was recorded in 1924. The population on the island is missing.
Earlier, the Russian scientists have found that Kamchatka volcano Bolshaya Udina, who was regarded as forever extinct, gradually began to Wake up. In the fall of 2017 tremors began to occur more often, and in may-July of 2018 (that is, in just two months) seismographs caught 599 earthquakes. Experts came to the conclusion that there is the potential danger of a powerful eruption. According to statistics, 60% of volcanoes that began to show such activity, subsequently erupt.