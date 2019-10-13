The Volkswagen Group is interested in selling Lamborghini
The German carmaker is weighing possible options for the sale of the Italian brand.
It seems that the Volkswagen Group is carefully considering options for action relating to the Italian automaker. Because by 2030, the VW Group is moving towards a major overhaul with the aim of doubling the market value, the management is discussing the future of the brands such as VW, Skoda, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati and Italdesign design firm.
It is known that the Volkswagen Group is determined to sell you a Lamborghini or put it in the list of shares, but the decision is still pending. In recent years Lamborghini has achieved financial success through their transition into the segment of sports SUVs. Good sales figures Urus, as well as the appearance of the updated Aventador and the new hybrid supercar can help to increase profitability. According to analysts, the current state of indicators of the Lamborghini makes it a good candidate for IPO.
Chief Executive officer Herbert Diess had intended to focus on the expansion of major global brands group, VW, Audi and Porsche, to effectively manage resources and to avoid “too many hands in one cookie jar”. Investors periodically have urged VW to release the assets because the value of the company is absorbed by motorbikes, trucks and supercars. Having a current market value of 89 billion dollars, the management intends to increase it to $ 220 billion, seeking to maximize the value of the Volkswagen Group, at the same time struggling with the transition to new technologies in the industry.