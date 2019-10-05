The Volkswagen Group is negotiating with companies for exchange of experience in electrification
The German company plans to topple Tesla as the leader of the electric car of premium class.
The Volkswagen Group is negotiating with other producers on how to share key technology underpinning its future electric vehicles, Porsche and Audi, as it seeks to scale and distribution of development costs.
“The interest is there. We are in negotiations. Sharing technologies to create economies of scale is the only way to achieve improvement in electric cars, both from an economic and from an environmental point of view,” said Ulrich Widmann, head of development for Audi a joint engineering project, at a briefing in Munich.
Widmann declined to name the manufacturers who have shown interest in the introduction of the so-called framework Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is developed by Porsche and Audi as the basis for their fully electric vehicles, starting in 2021.
“Given the huge investment in research and development needed for the transition to electric vehicles with a battery that may be of interest to many luxury companies, including Aston Martin, McLaren and Maserati,” he added.
VW is making an unprecedented push for the overthrow of the Tesla as the leader of the electric vehicles premium at the same time constraining traditional competitors, including Toyota Motor and General Motors. Mass electric technology VW debut with a hatchback of the same brand name ID3.
Transactions on exchange of experience in the field of electrical equipment is not new and at the beginning of this year, Ford Motor has agreed to use the main platform for the VW electric cars in Europe. The amount of the contract is from 10 to 20 billion dollars over six years, and the producers are in talks about adding a second model, which is based on the technology of VW.