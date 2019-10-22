The Volkswagen is going to produce more exciting cars
Currently machines Corporation Volkswagen can not be described as impressive or bright as, for example, Porsche or Lamborghini.
Now the German brand is planning to change this situation.
Plans to the Corporation’s change in positioning their products and making it more vivid and exciting design. You can recall the Golf GTI, who in 1975, founded the whole direction of “hot” hatchbacks. Alas, the other models were not so bright design.
During an interview with Motor Authority the head of the American division of Volkswagen Scott Keogh said about the changes in the model lineup of the brand. As he emphasized, the range of Volkswagen cars have to enter a truly breathtaking car.
Thus, we can assume that we are talking about the “hot” variations GTI and Golf R hatchback next generation, but Scott hinted at the release of a sporty crossover.
Quite a great aid to the German brand could be the development of modern hybrid and electric technologies, attracting the attention of automotive enthusiasts.
At the same time, the cost of new items should not be high so as not to frighten potential buyers.