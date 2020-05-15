The volleyball champion of Ukraine have applied for participation in the championship of Poland
“The Bark-Kazani”
The Ukrainian Champions of the last two seasons – volleyball club “the Bark-Kazani” filed an application for participation in the championship of Poland, according to Przeglad Sportowy.
In addition to the Lviv club of a similar request for participation in the next season Plusliga filed and the German club Berlin Recycling Volleys, clarifies the issue.
Data requests of Ukrainian and German clubs would soon be considered by the Supervisory Board of PlusLiga.
Note that for a 20-year professional history Plusliga no team from outside of Poland did not participate in the national championship. Although requests such PlusLiga repeatedly received, mainly from the teams of Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The Director of the communications Department of the Polish volleyball League Camille Sklodowski confirmed the information about the application “Bark-Kazani”.
“I can confirm that the clubs from Berlin and Lvov submitted their applications. For us it is a great honor. But the pandemic is in the early stages it is difficult to imagine the extension of the championship include teams that are not in Poland. But never say never”, – quotes the functionary publishing.
In turn, the former coach of the Lviv team Dry Yang believes that “Bark-Karanam” should be allowed to play in the championship of Poland.
“I’m for that, “Burke” played Plusliga. Let’s give them a chance. Even when I was the coach “Sarcoma”, people talked about the idea of joining the team for the championship of Poland.
In Ukraine, this team has no equal, so they would like to try your hand at our championship. They have a really strong team, a great hall, which can accommodate more than 2 thousand people, and very organized club,” the arguments said the Polish expert.