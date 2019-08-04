The vote in the new Parliament, ridiculed the bright fotozhabu
Social media users ridiculed the vote of the newly elected deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, which is now undergoing training. Fotozhaba was published on the community page “Baba I kit” in Facebook.
Author fotoebi replaced by a real photo Board for a vote of the Verkhovna Rada results in the form of numbers for deer, rabbits, fish, ice cream and carrots. So made fun of those who do not know how to vote and what each of the indicators, and also described the ability of new deputies.
The Ukrainians reacted to this picture and began to exercise their comic abilities. Most commentators agree that the deer are, and no tigers. Also most of the users remembered the famous song about the reindeer that were not shaved. Then commentators pointed out that in the hall gathered all elected officials and noted that to look for reform.
akcenty.com.ua