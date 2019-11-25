The WADA Committee recommended to suspend Russia from 2020 Olympics
The Committee for compliance with the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) recommended that the Executive Committee of this organization for Russia to be banned for four years from international competitions.
First reported Monday night, the New York Times, then the text appeared on the website of WADA.
As reports Radio Freedom, of recommendations that, if accepted, the Russian athletes will be able to participate in the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo, as well as in the winter Olympic games in 2022, speaking only under a neutral flag, and only if you prove that you did not violate anti-doping rules. Team Russia will be disqualified.
In addition, it is recommended not to spend over the next four years, the major international sports tournaments in Russia.
The document contains a detailed description of the violations committed by Russia. We are talking about making changes to the database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory. The provision of this base international experts was one of the conditions of the recovery status of the Russian anti-doping Agency RUSADA.
Because of the massive doping scandal in the Russian sport has previously been recognized as not meeting standards, which at the Olympic winter games of 2018 admitted only some Russian athletes who performed under a neutral flag.
We will remind, Russia may be deprived of the right to participate in the FIFA world Cup 2022, football, from-for suspicions in a manipulation data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and possible repeated deprivation of RUSADA compliance.