The wall is getting closer: the court allowed Trump to use the money the Pentagon to the border fence
A Federal appeals court allowed the administration of the President of the United States Donald trump to use the funds of the Department of defense for construction of boundary wall. This writes CNN.
The use of funds of the Department of defense for construction of boundary wall of trump received criticism from numerous groups and States, who argued that the administration bypassed Congress in order to get Fund for the construction of the wall.
In September of 2019, the head of the Department of defense mark Esper authorized the allocation of $ 3.6 billion on the construction of the wall on the southern border with Mexico. At that time, the Pentagon announced that half of the money comes from deferred projects abroad and the other half was planned for projects in the United States.
The decree does not cover the use of other funds, including contractions and Treasury funds.
In February 2019 trump completed a 35-day shutdown, when Congress allocated $ 1.4 billion to Finance the wall, which is much less than he wanted. Subsequently, he declared a state of emergency in the country to receive money from other accounts for the construction of the wall.
“We don’t control our own border, — said trump. We are going to confront the national security crisis on our southern border, and we’re going to do it anyway, we should do it.”
Trump has repeatedly stated “large quantities of drugs” crossing the U.S. border with the southern border — even though most of these drugs pass through the ports of entry, and spoke about the problem of trafficking.
In the lawsuit initiated by County El Paso (TX) society for human rights, claimed that trump had exceeded its authority when it imposed a national emergency Declaration to access additional funds for their border wall, despite receiving 1,375 billion dollars from Congress.
Christy Parker, attorney a non-partisan non-profit organization Protect Democracy, stressed that “the court has already found that the government can legally use military funds for the construction of the boundary wall of trump”.
“Unfortunately, the residents of El Paso will continue to suffer while the government appeals from the court of appeals, but we are confident that we will win in the next stage of trials”, she said.