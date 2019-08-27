The water Park in California there was a mass fight over towels
The water Park in California there was a mass brawl after the two families began to conflict over beach towels. After a fight one person is in critical condition.
The police arrived at the Raging Waters water Park, located in Sacramento, California, at about 15:28 on Sunday, August 25. According to officials, 35-year-old Christopher Neves of Modesto was found unconscious and without a pulse.
Paramedics quickly responded and regained his heartbeat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is now in a coma.
Everest Robillard, head of the police Department Cal Expo, said that officers stopped a fight involving about 40 people.
Two families, each with 15-20 people began to argue when one of the family members allegedly took a beach towel owned by the member of another family.
“It all started with beach towels and then escalated into verbal abuse and profanity — one family pissed off about profanity in front of children,” said Robillard.
Robillard said that alcohol played an important role in the beginning of the fight. One witness told how someone broke a chair over the head of another man during a fight.
The water Park had closed until the end of the day. An investigation is ongoing.