The wave, which no one expected, suddenly covered the whole beach and washed away tourists
Recently in Brazil made a stir of the sea, attacking tourists on the sly. That day people were on the beach, really a lot, and everyone wanted to relax.
Sea behaved as usual — a bit raged, and the waves were small. Nobody could expect that it suddenly will arrange lunge at people.
But suddenly a huge wave swept away everything in its path, mixing things up and taking them — with the children — back into the abyss.
People instantly alarmed, trying to cope with the situation, and, fortunately, no one was hurt.
