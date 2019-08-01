The wave, which no one expected, suddenly covered the whole beach and washed away tourists

| August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments
Волна, которую никто не ожидал, вдруг накрыла собой весь пляж и смыла отдыхающих

Recently in Brazil made a stir of the sea, attacking tourists on the sly. That day people were on the beach, really a lot, and everyone wanted to relax.

Sea behaved as usual — a bit raged, and the waves were small. Nobody could expect that it suddenly will arrange lunge at people.

Волна, которую никто не ожидал, вдруг накрыла собой весь пляж и смыла отдыхающих

But suddenly a huge wave swept away everything in its path, mixing things up and taking them — with the children — back into the abyss.

People instantly alarmed, trying to cope with the situation, and, fortunately, no one was hurt.

