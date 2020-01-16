The WBO champion will defend the title in Brovary

January 16, 2020

Чемпион WBO проведет защиту титула в Броварах

Denis Berinchyk

International champion WBO lightweight champion Denis Berinchyk will hold the next defense of the title on February 22 in Kyiv, according to sportarena.com with reference to the press service of the promotion company K2.

The name of a rival is not yet known.

The Berinchyk told that the opponent will be known at the beginning of this year.

In the same evening of Boxing in the ring will come Dmitriy Mitrofanov, Maxim Bursak, Mishiko Beselia, Yuri Vishnyakov and Basil cobbler.

