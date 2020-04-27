The weakening of quarantine: what States are prepared to remove the restrictions
Another group of U.S. States are preparing to ease the restrictions because of the coronavirus this week, despite warnings from many experts in the field of health. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Experts believe that the growth of contacts between people may cause a new wave COVID-19 – respiratory disease caused by a highly contagious virus, which has claimed more than 54300 Americans.
Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee join other States that started the experiment to restart the economy in the absence of infrastructure for testing and contact tracing, which, according to experts, is necessary to prevent a new surge of infection.
Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina have already taken steps to restart the economy after months of quarantines imposed by the authorities.
Amid scattered protests against restrictions on leaving the house, which were held across the country, the number of cases of the disease in the U.S. as of Monday, April 27, has almost reached 1 million
New York and other States have extended the restrictions until mid-may. New York reported 367 new deaths, the lowest figure since March 30. The state’s Governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo stated that construction and manufacturing firms will be the first that will resume when precautions and in the case that the incidence will continue to decline.
Other States, mostly with governors-Republicans are taking a more aggressive approach.
Tennessee authorities announced the reopening of restaurants from 27 April. This day ends the quarantine of the Mississippi.
Montana, reported three new cases on 26 April, will allow companies to resume work on Monday, April 27, if they limit the capacity and will to comply with social distancing.
Meanwhile, Minnesota will allow some companies to resume April 27. This will allow you to get back to work 80-100 thousand people employed in industry, manufacturing or office positions.
In Colorado the Governor is a Democrat Jared Polis gave the green light to retail delivery, which will begin on Monday, April 27. Barber shops and tattoo parlors will be open Friday, may 1, followed by retail stores, restaurants and cinemas.
Royal rose opens his tattoo Studio in Greenly (co) after a month break, not because she wants to, and because of the need to pay accumulating bills.
“I would stay home if the government would encourage it, but they do not encourage, they say, they say, it is best to go back to work, although this can be risky,” says 39-year-old rose.
But the easing of restrictions in most States will not pass uniformly. For example, Denver has extended the quarantine until may 8, but city residents can go to the hairdresser in the neighboring district.
Georgia forbade municipalities to impose more stringent restrictions than the state law.
Eight States imposed no restrictions on out-of-home: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
Several polls have shown that Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, most of them would like to stay at home to protect yourself from coronavirus, despite the negative economic consequences.
