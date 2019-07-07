The weakness signs of the Zodiac. And what can’t you resist?

| July 7, 2019 | News | No Comments

Слабости знаков Зодиака. А в чем не можете отказать себе вы?

Of course, each person has preferences, which are impossible to refuse, so today we will talk about what weaknesses distinguish the zodiac signs from each other.

Слабости знаков Зодиака. А в чем не можете отказать себе вы?

Aries

I love coffee or tea and need a Cup of one or the other. Rams ready for anything, just give him a drink a drink!

Taurus

Love to eat and are the real gourmets. They always advise you any delicious dish!

Gemini

The real smokers. Being aware of the harmfulness of nicotine, they still continue to smoke — simply everywhere! It is a great necessity.

Cancers

They are very sensitive, so sometimes abusing painkillers, without which virtually do not know anything about its existence.

Lions

I love to go shopping and buy something. Spend last money to look perfect, it simply can’t

Virgo

They get so attached to people that just can’t let them go, even if the relationship has long ceased to be happy. It’s terribly hard, but virgins even such communication is necessary.

Libra

Can’t live without a Network connection. The Internet Weights their whole life, and if you deprive them of this will happen, the real third world!

Scorpions

Can’t live without intimacy with your partner, in all senses. It is a very passionate sign, which fades without the ability to throw all his energy.

Слабости знаков Зодиака. А в чем не можете отказать себе вы?

Archers

Adventure is a special weakness of archers. They love to get into trouble, they can’t take that away.

Capricorns

Can’t live without work. If something they were passionate, Capricorn will not stop until you get it at the highest level. Surprisingly, they did not tend to laziness!

Aquarians

Dreamers and visionaries, are often immersed in other worlds, reading books or playing video games. Yeah, maybe they’re dependent, that’s just not worried about it.

Fish

Sensitive and romantic, they’re repulsed by coldness, indifference and misunderstanding. The fish are looking for warm relationship and absolutely can’t live without them.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.