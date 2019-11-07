The wearing of hats can lead to serious diseases
It turned out that the wearing of caps and berets can be fraught with mortal danger, because the chemicals in their composition able to cause severe morbidity, e.g. cancer.
To harm the body and health can different powders and conditioners used in the wash, as well as dangerous substances, dyes, often found in yarn.
Among the most dangerous to the health of the caps, experts have identified headwear, embroidered with beads and sequins, hats with earflaps. For storing these hats in special, is largely toxic to your body chemistry.
Experts believe that up to 80% of the hats sold on the Russian market potentially harmful to health.
Doctor Dmitry Razumovsky suggested that the chemicals in the caps is able to provoke in the body the processes leading to cancer development. What should pay attention after wearing hats: a pain and a severe headache – these symptoms may indicate a brain tumor.
Experts recommend that Russians buy caps from natural materials.