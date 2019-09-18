The wedding by Fyodor Bondarchuk and Paulina Andreeva: details and first photos
No sooner had the Russian media to write all about the wedding of Konstantin Bogomolov and Ksenia Sobchak, both decided to marry another scandalous couple — 30-year-old Paulina Andreeva and 52-year-old Fedor Bondarchuk.
For a wedding of 200 guests were invited to St. Petersburg, the home of the bride.
One of the first came Bogomolov and Sobchak. Ksenia is dressed in a black dress.
And before the wedding has arrived the leader “the Moral code”, each Bondarchuk Sergey Mazaev with a group and all equipment. The group will sing at the wedding.
Also came Igor Vernik, actor Konstantin Kryukov with his wife Alina, journalist Sergei Minayev, producers Vyacheslav Murugov, Eduard Iloyan, Vyacheslav Dosmukhamedov, Alexander Rodnyansky with his wife and others.
Everyone was invited to the Yusupov Palace, but later the guests came, boarded the bus and went into the house Bagrovyh to go out to celebrate. What happened in Yusupov — not reported. The journalists think that ceremony.
By the way, guests and media representatives managed to photograph more than once, but the couple are hiding, so while photos of the bride and groom no. But we know that for the wedding of Paulina ordered a exclusive outfit in the boutique Maison Bohemique.
Recall that the Sobchak in his wedding surprised scandalous dance. Repeated her feat Andreeva, learn later.
