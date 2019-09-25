The wedding is invaded by a wild bear, who decided to pose with the bride and groom (photo)
For the wedding of Corey brewer shoot that you pulled and Sarina Thompson, which was held in the national Park great smoky mountains in the U.S. state of Tennessee, was uninvited, unexpected guest.
Photographer Lee MacMahon said that after the ceremony was performed in normal photography with the participation of guests and relatives, and then all went to eat, and Whether the bride and groom stepped aside to pose for more.
And then in the background arose came out of the woods black bear baribal. MacMahon told Fox News that at first not even particularly scared — she was more worried about the pictures. However, later she realized the degree of danger. Moreover, the bear, sniffing the air, headed in her direction. “By this time I was already pretty had such a fear,” she says.
Bear also wandered into the venue of the wedding ceremony — fortunately, when no one was there. The photographer took the opportunity to do a couple of shots.
This, according to Lee, was the “adventure” of her photo shoot. Still it is believed such a case, when she photographed a family with their pet possum.
