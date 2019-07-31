The wedding is not far off: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz came with relatives to Capri
Back in February, the supermodel and the singer of the band Tokio Hotel played a secret wedding in new York.
At the February ceremony, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attended only two of us, they said it is a matter for a quiet romantic dinner, and the public was able to learn about the event only six months later. However, this modest celebration of Heidi and Tom decided not to stop and began preparations for a magnificent celebration on the Italian island of Capri. Why? Insiders give the answer: it was during a holiday on Capri years ago Heidi and Tom felt that they were “soul mates”, though there were then only six months.
The exact date of the celebration is unknown, but similar pairs has slowly pulled together on the island. At the weekend the paparazzi took a picture of Heidi and Tom’s relatives at the airport of Naples: near Heidi had parents and a daughter, Tom — twin brother bill Kaulitz.
That the second celebration will be held in Italy, Heidi informed fans recently by posting a photo in a bathing suit and wrote that she was sunbathing and preparing for the wedding. According to insiders, the pair will be throwing a party on a yacht, and among the guests will be colleagues of Tom of Tokio Hotel, colleagues Heidi on the show “Top model in German”, the designer Michael Kors, TV host Simon Cowell and others. The ceremony will be more than a hundred guests.