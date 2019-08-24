The wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: the exact date and other details
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially became husband and wife in September of last year. Since then they have tried three times to celebrate our big wedding. The fourth attempt is scheduled for the end of September — looks like we will finally see Hayley in her wedding dress.
This time Hailey and Justin Bieber are going strong — the lovers are already sent out to guests first invitations. Illustrated in the spirit of the comics, they are still informal and have few details. But most importantly it is written: date — September 30, venue — South Carolina.
We are honored to see you on this special day, —reads the caption under a drawing of Hayley and Justin.
As it became known to TMZ, Bieber is going to arrange a beautiful ceremony in Palmetto bluff — a picturesque coastal zone of the river may. A wedding Manager will be a famous Hollywood celebrations organizer mindy Weiss. In her client list was Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, Katy Perry and others.