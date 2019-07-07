The wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando bloom threatened
New pictures of Katy Perry, hit the net, have alarmed fans of the singer. The reason for the concern of her fans was the fact that the photographs of the 34-year-old Perry has captured enthusiastically dancing in a swimsuit on the beach with some tattooed handsome man in an unbuttoned shirt. Already rumors that Katie fell in love with this so far unidentified man.
In fact, Perry came to Hawaii not to entertain, but the case — to shoot their new music video. But it seems that she’s clearly distracted from the work. And when you consider that her boyfriend Orlando bloom, which is of a jealous character, now there next to her, the picture is really alarming. After all, Orlando will inevitably see this footage on the Network. And then his wedding with Katie. scheduled for the end of the year, will be threatened.
We will remind, Perry and bloom started Dating back in 2016. At the beginning of 2017, they suddenly broke up again to reunite in early 2018. And in February of this year, on Valentine’s Day, bloom has made Perry an offer. And as recently confirmed Kathy, they have already started preparing for his wedding. The singer said that has not yet decided on the style of dress, but she knows what shoes will you wear on this day. Katie wants for her custom-made shoes are certainly the floral motif that they went to the ring, which gave her bloom’s engagement party. After all, it’s a decoration just like a flower in the center of which sparkles with a large ruby surrounded by diamonds located — instead of petals.