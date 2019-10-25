The weekend will not be serviced Lakeshore East and part of the subway on the 1st line (PHOTOS)

This weekend on the Lakeshore East Line is suspended the operation of GO transit as Metrolinx has scheduled the works to improve the infrastructure.

The entire corridor will be closed to most train traffic on Saturday and Sunday. The transit Agency called it “an exceptional measure”.

Metrolinx said that the main reason for the closure is that maintenance crews can carry out “major retrofitting of the bridge” in the area of Danforth between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road.

“The work will take place over a length of almost 50 kilometers. Teams need space and time to the work. The renovation includes upgrades that will add two decades to the lifespan of a major bridge,” – said in a statement on the website of Metrolinx.

In order to transport payment, as reported by the transport Agency, from the Eastern part of the city centre the buses will go GO.

Individual sections of metro line 1 will also be closed this weekend.

The functioning of the metro between the stations St. Clair and Union will be discontinued until 8 PM Saturday for works on repair and improvement of the signal system of the metro.

Stations between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge on Sunday the trains will also be suspended.

Between stations will be served by Shuttle buses.

Summerhill Station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, but the rest of the station, which will relate to breaks in the underground, in all other respects continue to operate.