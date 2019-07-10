The weight of this girl at birth was 280 grams! That’s what it is now
Madeline Mann was born in the eighty-ninth year, and her birth weight was only two hundred and eighty grams.
It turned out that her mother had to agree to a cesarean section already at the twenty-seventh week, otherwise the child would die before birth.
For four months the girl was nursed in the hospital, but already in the fifth sent home with his mother.
Surprisingly, little Madeleine was able to survive, and now has no difficulty. It is absolutely complete, and it is an amazing miracle!
Now she lives just as we all do. She studied to be a psychologist, knows how to play the violin.
Its distinctive feature — very small size — just five feet and forty-five centimeters. It seems that thirty of the Madeleine is extremely difficult to choose the clothing…