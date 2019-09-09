The West does not recognize Russia’s “elections” in Crimea
The leadership of the European Union, some countries of the NATO and Georgia have declared non-recognition of so-called “elections” held by Russia on September 8 in the annexed Crimea.
“The European Union does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia. So we do not recognize the local elections of Russia on the Crimean Peninsula, as well as local or national representatives elected in the territory that is Ukrainian” — said “Radio Liberty”.
Non-recognition of “elections” also said Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Georgia and Poland.
The Polish foreign Ministry recalled that Russia had violated international law by annexing Crimea.
Note, the Ukrainian foreign Ministry called on international partners to give a principled assessment of illegal actions on the organization and holding of the so-called “local elections” in Crimea and to increase the pressure on Russia.
