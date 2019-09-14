The white house confirmed: the son of Osama bin Laden is dead (PHOTOS)

The white house has officially confirmed information about the elimination of Hamza bin Laden the son of the founder of the banned terrorist organization al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden. This is stated in the Saturday statement of the President of the United States Donald trump. The media at the end of July reported the death of Hamza bin Laden in a special operation, conducted under the administration of trump, but official confirmation of this information is still not there.

In a statement, the White house says that Hamza bin Laden, who held a high position in al-Qaida*, was killed in a counterterrorist operation in the region of Afghanistan and Pakistan. When it was conducted, not specified.

The elimination of the Hamza bin Laden would not only deprive the militants of one of the leaders and destroy its “symbolic link” with the father, but also would undermine the important operational activities of the group, said trump. It is also reported that bin Laden Jr. was responsible for the plans and activities of several terrorist groups.

At the end of August Minister of defense mark Esper indirectly confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, but said he has no details about the role of the United States in its elimination. CNN analyst for terrorism Paul Cruickshank said that something around information about the death of the son of the leader of “al-Qaeda”* puzzled researchers is closely watching the activities of the group. If Hamza bin Laden was really dead, given his status, from “al-Qaeda”* would be worth to wait for a public “eulogies”. However, such statements are still not followed, and that’s unusual, he said.

Hamza bin Laden from August 2015 was circulated on the Internet of audio and video messages, calling on his followers to attack the US and its Western allies threatened to avenge the death of his father in 2011. In March 2019, the US authorities have announced a reward of up to $ 1 million for information on the whereabouts of bin Laden Jr.

Al-Qaida* has claimed responsibility for the attacks in new York and Washington of 11 September 2001, which killed 2977 people. The main trial in the case of terrorist attacks, is expected to start only in 2021, 20 years after the tragedy. Before the military court brought a close associate of bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who took responsibility for organizing the attacks, and four others. Still at Guantanamo Bay before the court appeared only militants “al-Qaeda”, and many sentences have been commuted.

*”Al-Qaeda” is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization.