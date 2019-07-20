The white house has ‘clear evidence’ that the US shot down an Iranian drone that threatened their ship (PHOTOS)

The United States rejects Tehran’s statements that US common information about the downed us forces on 18 July in the Strait of Hormuz the drone Iran is not true, reports Reuters, citing a senior representative of the American administration.

Recall that the U.S. said on Thursday that the ship of the American Navy “destroyed” Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the threat of a drone ship, but Iran said that it has no information about the loss of the drone.

The Iranian apparatus, according to the U.S. military, “ignored multiple signals” do not approach the vehicle and “threatened the safety of the ship and its crew.”

the representative of the White house, the American authorities “have clear evidence” that the Iranian UAV was shot down by the Armed forces of the United States.

“If they fly too close to our ships, they will continue to shoot down,” warned the official.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, according to the statements of trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. However, 10 minutes before the start of the operation, the US President gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.