The white house has deprived the students of illegal immigrants and the ‘dreamers’ of financial support in connection with the coronavirus
April 21, the White house has deprived tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients of aid in the billions of dollars intended for College students affected by COVID-19, writes USA Today.
It’s hard to say exactly how many people are affected by the decision of the administration of the trump, because there are no exact figures about undocumented immigrants attending colleges in the US. Approximately 700,000 recipients of the DACA program can be affected by this failure. Officials have excluded from among the beneficiaries group of students who already face serious problems with attendance, and completion of College — and whose legal status is under threat pending the decision of the Supreme court of the United States.
According to the Department of education, students are not allowed to help because it is intended for US citizens. The undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients must rely on personal finances or money of a private sponsor to cover the cost of their education.
Colleges were forced to focus on online learning and face financial shocks, as they have to pay housing costs. Students struggling to adapt to new learning models dealing with economic uncertainty.
Part of the assistance Act in connection with the coronavirus was supposed to solve both of these problems. Universities will receive assistance worth billions of dollars, half of which they must provide students economically affected by the coronavirus. The other half can be used for payment of expenses of agencies related to transition to online learning.
When the head of the Department of education Betsy DeVos announced the allocation of $ 6.3 billion for emergency assistance to students, she said that colleges will have the right to distribute the money. It did not go smoothly — most of the students got nothing. Many universities told USA TODAY reporters that they need additional guidance from the Department of education before they start handing out the money.
Some colleges hope to be able to send some of that money to needy students who normally are not eligible for Federal funding, said Ben Miller, Vice-President for postgraduate education at the Center for American progress. Press Secretary of the Department of education Angela Morabito stated that the law clearly States that “this relief Fund, funded by taxpayers, should be aimed at US citizens that are constantly repeated in the law.”
Miller said students are counted in the total enrollment in the University — the figure used to determine what amount is eligible to receive College. The students are undocumented and the DACA recipients may have increased the share of enterprises in Federal aid, but they were cut off from it.
Advocates argue that students who are undocumented and DACA recipients face the same financial difficulties as the students with low income who are eligible for financial assistance.
“They should have the right to receive these funds, despite immigration status,” said Miriam feldblum, Executive Director of the Alliance for higher education, advocacy groups, higher education leaders engaged in immigration policy.
These students may have lost a job or are in need of care on family members, she said. They may have problems finding suitable technology to access their online courses. The Department of education, according to her, was able to reduce some of these problems, but they decided not to do it.
A familiar feeling for students, illegal immigrants
This year, the Supreme court will likely render a decision on the future of the DACA policy and the fate of the 700,000 people who rely on it to avoid the temporary deportation and work in the country. The administration, trump said that in the interest of the country to finish the program. Federal courts in California and Texas challenged the decision, sending it to the Supreme court.
This impending decision is one of the many thoughts Pedro Garcia. He is 21-year-old student at the University of North Park in Chicago and the recipient of DACA. Like many students, his life is turned upside down during a pandemic. He lived in a dormitory and worked in College.
These days he lives at home with his family. Six of them sharing three rooms, so it can be hard to find a quiet time to complete their coursework. In his house there is no Internet access, which was supposed to help.
He, like other DACA recipients, have to rely on family resources and private scholarships to pay for College tuition. He said that he was lucky to have a job Manager for campus security and a consultant for the writing papers. Despite this, the money from the state would help. The absence of a right to it — I know the feeling.
“I never felt that this administration is on our side,” he said.
Alvarez, a student at the University of Arizona, said that online classes have become a problem, but she is grateful that she has a personal space to study, work to pay the bills, and computer for classes. She said that not all her peers are so fortunate. Many of them remained without work. Those who have a job are at risk of infection by coronavirus. She, like Garcia, is worried about the Supreme court decision. Their parents did not receive receipts in connection with the coronavirus that came to many American families.
Federal aid, she said, would help students who have problems with access to online learning and those who can’t afford food. Coronavirus is another barrier to their education.
“This is a community that does not have sufficient funds to study in the first place, she said. — It is a feeling that we have experienced for a very long time.”
bookmark