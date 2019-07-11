The white house has softened American companies the ban on cooperation with Huawei (PHOTOS)

The Bush administration has significantly eased restrictions on the cooperation of American business with the Chinese Huawei, wrote Wednesday in The Financial Times.

The head of the US Department of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that Washington will give companies a license to sell their products to a Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the case that it does not threaten U.S. national security.

At the same time, Huawei will remain in the black list for doing business with it American companies still will need to obtain a license. This was in may, after the failure of trade negotiations with China, announced Donald trump.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the US President said that Washington and Beijing have signed a truce after a meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, reports “Interfax”.

In the presidential administration did not specify how long it will operate concessions, making it clear that the United States can re-toughen its stance towards Huawei, if in the negotiations with China will not progress.