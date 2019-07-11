The white house has softened American companies the ban on cooperation with Huawei (PHOTOS)

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Белый дом смягчил для американских компаний запрет на сотрудничество с Huawei (ФОТО)

The Bush administration has significantly eased restrictions on the cooperation of American business with the Chinese Huawei, wrote Wednesday in The Financial Times.

The head of the US Department of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that Washington will give companies a license to sell their products to a Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the case that it does not threaten U.S. national security.

At the same time, Huawei will remain in the black list for doing business with it American companies still will need to obtain a license. This was in may, after the failure of trade negotiations with China, announced Donald trump.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the US President said that Washington and Beijing have signed a truce after a meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, reports “Interfax”.

In the presidential administration did not specify how long it will operate concessions, making it clear that the United States can re-toughen its stance towards Huawei, if in the negotiations with China will not progress.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.