The white house released the transcript of the conversation with trump Zelensky

The white house released a full transcript of the conversation between US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy, which took place on 25 July 2019.
From the text of the transcript follows that the American leader did raise the issue of “careful study” the case of the son of the candidate in the presidential elections in the United States Joseph Biden.
“There’s been a lot of talk about the son of a Biden, that Biden stopped the investigation and many people want to know about it, because all you can do with the Prosecutor General would be great. Biden was always bragging that he stopped the investigation, so if you can look at it… it sounds terrible for me,” said trump.
In turn, the President promised that soon they would get “their” attorney General, who will deal with this issue. He also asked US to provide additional information as part of the investigation.
“I wanted to tell you about the attorney. First of all, I understand and I am well aware of the situation. Since we won an absolute majority in the Parliament, the next attorney General will be 100% my person, my candidate, to be approved by the Parliament and start to work as a new attorney in September. He or she will review the situation, in particular, and with the company that you mentioned in the question. Question about the investigation of the case really is a matter of ensuring the restoration of honesty, so we’ll take care of it and will work on the investigation. In addition, I would like to ask you if you have any additional information you can provide us, would be very useful to investigate to make sure that we exercise justice in our country against the British Ambassador in the United States from Ukraine, I think her name was Ivanovich. It was great that you were the first who told me that she was a bad Ambassador, because I agree with you 100%. Her attitude to me was not the best, because she had admired the previous President and was on his side. She would not accept me as the new President well enough,” he said.
RBC-Ukraine published a translation of the conversation.
Trump: Congratulations on a great victory. We’ve all seen it in the US, you did an amazing job. You came from nowhere, nobody gave a chance, but you eventually won easily. This is a fantastic achievement. Congratulations.
Zelensky: you are absolutely right, Mr. President. We have done a lot and we worked hard for this. But I would like to testify to you that I have the opportunity to learn from you. We used many of your skills and knowledge and were able to use them as an example, at our election. We were in a unique situation in which he can succeed. I can tell you this — the first time you called me to congratulate when I won the presidential election. And the second time you call, when my party won the parliamentary elections. I think I should win more often, so you could call me more often and we can talk on the phone often.
Trump (laughs): This is a very good idea. I think your country is very happy.
Zelensky: Yes, the truth is, we are struggling because we want to “drain the swamp”in our country. We brought a lot of new people. Not old politicians, not typical politicians, because we want to create a new format and a new type of government. You are a great teacher for us in this.
Trump: That’s very kind of you. I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and time. Much more than European countries, and they should help you more than now. Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk, and I think that’s what You should really ask them. When I spoke with Angela Merkel, she speaks about Ukraine, but does nothing. Many European countries as well, so I think it’s not what you would like to see, but the United States is always very, very good to Ukraine. I would not say that it is mutual, because various bad things happen, but the United States is always very, very good to Ukraine.
Zelensky: Yes, You are absolutely right. Not just 100% but 1000%. And I can tell You this: I did speak with Angela Merkel and I really met her. I also met and talked with the Macron, and I told them that they are not doing as much as they would have to do on the issue of sanctions. They do not strengthen sanctions. They do not work as they should work for Ukraine. It turns out that although logically the European Union should be our biggest partner, but technically the United States is much more our partner than the European Union and I am very grateful for that, because the United States is doing quite a lot for Ukraine. Much more than the European Union especially when we are talking about sanctions against the Russian Federation. I would also like to thank You for Your great support in defence. We are ready to continue cooperation in the next steps, in particular, we are almost ready to buy more “javelin” from the United States to protect.
Trump: I would like You to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot, and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like to let You know what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… (the name of the American company which is engaged in cybersecurity and were attracted to the investigation of Russia’s intervention in the American elections in 2016 — ed.). I believe you have one of your richest people… They say that Ukraine has a server. There are many things that lasted, the whole situation. I think that you surround yourself with some of the same people. I would like to US attorney General contacted You or Your people and I wish You got to the bottom. As You saw yesterday, this absurdity ended with a very weak performance from the person by the name of Robert Mueller, incompetent performance, but they say a lot of this began with Ukraine. Regardless of what You can do, it is important that You have done this, if possible.
Zelensky: Yes, it is very important to me, and all that You mentioned earlier for me as President it is very important we are open to any cooperation in the future. We are ready to open a new page of cooperation in relations between the United States and Ukraine. To this end, I withdrew our Ambassador from the United States, it will be replaced by a very competent and very experienced Ambassador who will work hard to make our two countries become closer. I also wish and hope that he will get Your trust and establish with You a personal relationship, so we can cooperate even more. I will also tell you that one of my assistants recently spoke with Mr. Giuliani, and we very much hope that Mr Giuliani will be able to come to Ukraine and then we can meet up. Want to once again assure that you are only friends. I want to be sure that I am surrounded by the best and experienced people. I also want to tell you that we’re friends. We are great friends and you, Mr. President, have friends in our country so that we can continue our strategic partnership. I also plan to surround myself with great people and, in addition to the issue of this investigation, as President of Ukraine I guarantee that all investigations will be completed openly and transparently. I can assure you.
Trump: Good, because I heard that you had a very good attorney (probably we are talking about the former General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, ed.), he was fired, and that’s really unfair. Many talk about how it was removed and that’s involved some very bad people. Mr. Giuliani — a highly respected man. He was the mayor of new York city, a great mayor, and I would like to get a call. I’ll have him call you along with the attorney General (the U.S. — ed.). Rudy is very well obasan that happens, and he is a very capable guy. If you are able to talk to him, that would be great. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (Marie Yovanovitch, ed.), the woman, was “problematic” and the people with whom she dealt in the Ukraine, were the same, I just want you to know that. And about the other. There’s been a lot of talk about the son of a Biden, that Biden stopped the investigation and many people want to know about it, because all you can do with the Prosecutor General would be great. Biden was always bragging that he stopped the investigation, so if you can look at it… it sounds horrible for me.
Zelensky: I wanted to tell you about the attorney. First, I’m well aware of the situation. After we won an absolute majority in the Parliament the next attorney General will be 100% my person, my candidate is approved by the Parliament, and he will begin work in September. He or she will understand the situation, especially in the part of the company you mentioned. The essence of the investigation is to establish the truth, we’ll take care of it. Moreover, I would ask if you have additional information you can share — that would help the investigation. We were able to accomplish justice in our country against the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA (obviously it was about the US Ambassador to Ukraine, — an edition), as I recall her name was Ivanovich. Great you first told me that she was a bad Ambassador, because I am with you 100% agree. Her attitude to me was not the best, because she had admired the previous President and was on his side. She wouldn’t accept me as a new President properly.
Trump: well, she’ll have something to pass. I will ensure that Mr. Giuliani and attorney General Barr, you got a call, and we’ll get to the bottom. I am sure that you will understand this. I heard that with your attorney very badly treated, although he was a very honest Prosecutor, so good luck with that. I believe that your economy will get better and better. You have a lot of assets. It’s a great country. I have many Ukrainian friends, they are incredible people.
Zelensky: I Want to tell you that I also have a few Ukrainian friends who live in the United States. When I was last in the US, even stopped at Central Park in new York city at trump tower. I’ll talk to them, and hope to see them again in the future. I also wanted to thank you for the invitation to the United States, especially in Washington. On the other hand, I also want to assure you that we will seriously approach this problem and will work on the investigation. As for the economy, there is great potential for our two countries and one of the issues that are important for Ukraine’s energy independence. I think we can be very successful in energy cooperation. We are already working on cooperation. We buy American oil, but I very much hope for our future meeting. We will have more time and more opportunities to discuss these opportunities, get to know each other. I would like to thank you for your support.
Trump: Well. Thank you, I appreciate it. I’ll ask Rudy and attorney General Barr to call. Thank you. When you want to come to the White house freely call. Give us a date and we’ll work. Looking forward to meeting you.
Zelensky: thank you very much. I would be very happy to come and meet you in person and get to know you better. I look forward to our reunion and would like to invite you to visit Ukraine and to come to the wonderful city of Kiev. We have a beautiful country that will welcome you. On the other hand, I believe that in September we will be in Poland and we can meet. After that, perhaps, would be a good idea your visit to Ukraine. We can either sit down to take my plane and fly to Ukraine, or you can take your plane, which is probably much better than mine.
Trump: Well, we’ll figure it out. I hope to see you in Washington, and perhaps in Poland, because I think we will be there at the time.
Zelensky: thank you very much, Mr. President.
Trump: Congratulations on the fantastic job you did. The whole world watched. I’m not sure that there were a lot of frustrated, so congratulations.
Zelensky: Thank you, Mr. President, good-bye.
Recall, the conversation with trump Zelensky gave rise to representatives of the US Democratic party to blame the current US President is that he is trying to put pressure on Kiev with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain. The scandal has resulted in the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the Trump.
