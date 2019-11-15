The white house released the transcript of the first conversation with trump Zelensky: what he was talking about presidents
On Friday, November 15, the White house released the transcript of the first conversation between the US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy, which took place in April, just a few days after the second round of presidential elections in Ukraine. This writes the AXIOS.
According to the publication, this conversation is not similar to the second conversation of the heads of States held in July, and which Trump now faces impeachment.
The conversation was very brief and was more like an exchange of formal pleasantries.
The RBC has published a transcript of a conversation in Russian language, noting that the transcript is not an exact transcript of the conversation the presidents and written from the memories of active-duty officers of the Operational headquarters and of the Council of national security of the United States, which is responsible for maintaining records.
Trump: I would Like to congratulate you on a job well done, and fantastic choices.
Zelensky: I’m Glad to hear. Thank you. Very nice of you, I appreciate it.
Trump: It was an incredible election.
Zelensky: thank you again. As you can see, we’ve done everything we can. And before us was your perfect example.
Trump: I think everything will be fine. I have many friends in Ukraine who know you and love you. I have many friends in Ukraine and they, frankly, expect your victory. What you managed to do awesome. I guess in some ways our paths are similar. In the US, we now achieve enormous progress. The most impressive economy. I just wanted to congratulate you. I have no doubt that you will be a fantastic President.
Zelensky: first and foremost, thank you for the congratulations. We are in Ukraine in an independent country, our independent Ukraine strive to do everything for the good of the people. You, as I said, a perfect example for us. And you will be an example for us in many things. You are an example for our new leaders. If possible, I would like to invite you to the inauguration. I know you are very busy, but if possible, come, it would be great if you could be with us this day.
Trump: That’s very nice. I’ll think about it, and in any case our representative will notify the date — come. Or not even one U.S. representative will be with you in this great day. In any case, quite a senior representative will come. Look, it’s an incredible day and an incredible achievement.
Zelensky: Thank you, will look forward to your visit or a high-level delegation. There are no words to describe what our beautiful country. What a nice, kind, friendly people live here, what we have good food, like beautiful Ukraine. Words can’t describe it, you better to see for yourself. So if can come would be great. Again, I invite you.
Trump: I agree with everything you say about your country, and look forward to your arrival. When I held the contest “Miss universe”, you were wonderful people. Ukraine has always been represented very adequately. When you bring all things back to normal, I’m happy to wait for you in the White house. We have things to discuss, we are always at your side.
Zelensky: Thank you for the invitation. We accepted the invitation and waiting for the visit. Thanks again. My team and I look forward to the visit. Thanks again for the congratulations. And once again — it would be great if you could come and be with us in this important day of the inauguration. The results are incredible — they’re very impressive. So what is the perfect fantasy, if you will come and be with us this day.
Trump: Very good. Very soon we will inform you and see you all very soon in any case. Congratulations — and please give my greetings to the Ukrainian people and your family. Let them know that I extend best wishes from our country.
Zelensky: Yes, thank you again. Have a good flight and see you soon.
Trump: take care of yourself and say today is a great speech. Take care and see you soon.
Zelensky: thank you very much. It’s hard for me, but I will practise my English and meet we will hold in English. Thank you very much.
Trump: (laughs) Sounds perfect! It’s really good. I wouldn’t be able to do it in your language. I’m very impressed. Thank you very much.
Zelensky: thank you very much. I’ll see you soon.
Trump: have a Good day. Good luck.
Zelensky: goodbye.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- On 24 September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On 25 September the US State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 26 September an anonymous tipster said in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- On 28 September the special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned.
- On 3 October it became known that the level of approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019.
- On October 7 the President of the United States has demanded the “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump.