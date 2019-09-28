The white house scramble conversations trump with Putin
After the publication of the conversations of US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky , the White house tried to keep secret telephone conversations of the President of the United States with Russian President Vladimir Putin and crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.
According to one source, in the case of trump’s conversation with Prince Mohammed officials who would normally be granted access to the transcript of the conversation, never seen it, writes UKRINFORM with reference to CNN.
The transcript was not distributed at all, that, according to the source, it was very unusual, especially after a conversation with high-ranking officials of countries with which the United States ambiguous relationship. Secret talks could address the issue of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which, according to American intelligence, was committed by the government of Saudi Arabia.
A former administration official trump noted that access to the transcript of at least one of trump’s conversation with Putin was also severely restricted. In General, the practice of limited access to the phones of the President began more than a year ago, after the leaks that revealed information about telephone conversations trump with the leaders of Australia and Mexico.
The White house has not yet commented on the restriction of access to the telephone conversations with the Russian and Saudi leaders.
I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the Kremlin were afraid that by publishing the transcript of a conversation trump with Zelensky, the White house may issue and the transcript of telephone conversations trump with Putin.
