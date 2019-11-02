The White house stated that they are ready to impeach trump (PHOTO)

The U.S. administration prepared for the fact that President Donald trump may be subjected to impeachment, said Friday the press-Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham in an interview with Fox News, reports “Interfax”. “We are prepared for the fact that impeachment will happen,” said Grisham. Nancy Pelosi has made it clear that the Democrats of the chamber are going to vote,” she explained.

The day before members of the house of representatives approved a resolution under which the investigation on the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage. The resolution establishes the procedure of public hearings by the intelligence Committee and the publication of testimony. It also allows the Republicans to request testimony and documents, but the Democrats still have the ability to block requests.

The resolution also States that the relevant committees involved in the investigation within the procedure of impeachment of trump, “will continue the already started investigation whether there is sufficient reason to the house of representatives has applied the Constitution the right of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump”.

Grisham said that a decision on the impeachment trump is not known in advance, but that “what to expect”. She stressed that, in her opinion, trump has not done “anything bad” and “he has nothing to hide”, and a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky “it was a normal telephone conversation with a foreign leader.”

According to amerikanskih media, public phase of the hearings are intended to the Americans could verify whether or, on the contrary, invalidity of the running process of impeachment.

As reported earlier, the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi, it is expected that public hearings will begin in November, however, testifying in a closed form will continue.