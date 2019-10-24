The white house tried to cut payments to Ukraine for assistance programs in the fight against corruption (PHOTO)

The administration of U.S. President Donald trump has repeatedly tried to reduce payments sent to Ukraine and other countries in the framework of the assistance programmes in the fight against corruption. This is evidenced by budget documents, the White house, writes The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, the draft budget for 2019, the administration asked the President to cut aid to Kyiv from 30 to 13 million dollars for the program, aimed at promoting the judicial system reform and anti-corruption agencies, but the request was rejected by the Congress. In the budgetary proposal for the year 2020 the White house again proposes to reduce the amount of 13 million dollars.

Similar requests to the administration trump sent for other assistance programs involving Kiev, reports TASS.

As emphasized by the publication, these actions are contrary to the statements by trump and the White house that the United States is seriously concerned about the level of corruption in Ukraine.

“I don’t care about politics, I care about corruption. And here the whole thing is corruption,” – said trump told reporters.

However, political opponents tend to trust the numbers, not the big words of the national leader. “The numbers don’t lie. Now it became even more obvious that the President trump is not a fighter against corruption, which he calls himself,” – said the leader of the Democrats in the Senate Charles Schumer. According to him, the investigation, launched in conjunction with the procedure of impeachment by the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress, should continue freely to “all the facts could come out.”

Note that some of the things Donald trump also indicate that corrupt methods such as bribery, he is not judgmental and is willing to use to achieve their goals. So, trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, according to his testimony, at his request paid the porn star Stormy Daniels for his silence about her intimate relationship with trump, which occurred ten years earlier. At the time this information could prevent Trump to be elected to the presidency.

The American press also drew attention to the pages of the biography of trump, testifying that his personal gain was above the law. In publications was discussed that the future President “otmazatsya” from service in Vietnam, and that he helped his father evade taxes.

In late August, the newspaper Politico reported that trump has ordered to conduct a review of military assistance to Ukraine. According to the publication, the President wanted to make sure that the money used in the best possible way from the point of view of the interests of the United States. Trump, on 2 October announced that military funding Ukraine is unlocked at the request of the Senator-Republican Rob Portman and other lawmakers. The American leader described Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko as the country with the “colossal corruption”.

In the United States in late September sparked a major scandal around the July telephone conversation with trump Zelensky. The conversation eventually became the reason for the impeachment.

As claimed by political opponents of U.S. President, he tried to convince Zelensky to start an investigation of Ukraine son of former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden hunter in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev. Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, sought to enlist the support of Kiev and to Biden’s incriminating materials in order to improve their chances of re-election for another presidential term.