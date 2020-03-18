The white house will give the money to Americans to avoid the effects of coronavirus on the economy
The head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin said that the administration of U.S. President Donald trump together with Congress working on a plan, according to which? the Americans sent money to weaken the impact of the pandemic coronavirus on the economy. This writes the New York Post.
“We expect the immediate dispatch of cheques to the Americans, — said Mnuchin. Americans now need the money, and the President wants to give out money in the next two weeks.”
“We want the Americans quickly got the money — said Mnuchin at a briefing in the White house. — We want small business owners had access to funds.”
He said that a President trump also suggested tax holidays.
“The tax holidays will bring people money for the next six to eight months,” said Mnuchin. We know that many companies have closed. People need money”.
He also urged people, who may file a tax return to do so later, saying that it will help to save not only people but also companies.
“By the end of the day we have a plan of action,” said trump.
Senators, MITT Romney and Tom cotton had the idea to give Americans $1,000 per person.
Mnuchin talks about the stimulus package of $850 billion to invest in the economy — $50 billion will go to aviation industry, which was destroyed by a global travel restrictions due to pandemic.
“We look forward to bipartisan support for the adoption of this law very quickly,” said Mnuchin.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 309
[name] => money
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dengi
)
money
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark