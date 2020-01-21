The who convenes an emergency meeting because of Chinese virus: what is known about the disease
The world health organization (who) will convene on 22 January, an emergency meeting of the emergency Committee because of the danger of a large-scale epidemic of the deadly coronavirus 2019-nCoV from China. This is stated in the press release, who, writes “Obozrevatel”.
“The Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 22, in Geneva (Switzerland) to find out whether an outbreak emergency public health on an international scale”, – stated in the document.
At the end of December 2019, the Chinese government reported the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown causes in Wuhan city, Hubei province. Experts had previously established that the causative agent was a new type of coronavirus – 2019-nCoV.
As of January 20, 2020 known about 224 cases. 198 people have contracted the disease in Wuhan city, five in Beijing, 14 in Guangdong province, seven cases registered in other parts of China. Died three people, the latest in the weekend. The virus has spread beyond China, cases of infection were recorded in South Korea, Japan and Thailand.
Medication 2019-nCoV no, doctors use symptomatic therapy and hope for the support of respiratory functions of patients.
The Chinese authorities confirmed that the coronavirus can be transmitted, including person-to-person. It is proved that the two cases in Guangdong province in the South of the country are associated with this type of transmission.
Also the locations of the potential contamination is transportation, major tourist sites, organization of education-teaching Chinese students potentially exposed to the virus, as well as large shopping centers in cities with significant presence of the Chinese Diaspora.
What is the coronavirus
Coronaviruses are a family of more than 30 viruses are divided into two subfamilies. Was first isolated in 1965. Affect people, Pets, birds, pigs, cattle. Coronavirus can cause the defeat of the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, nervous system.
Where this virus came from and who got sick
2019-nCoV was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan. For shortness of breath, cough, dyspnea and fever were complained about people at the local seafood market. The first patient who had the virus died on January 9, writes “the Present Time”.
“The government of Wuhan market was closed, cleaned and disinfected it,” – said the representative of the Chinese center for control and prevention of diseases Feng Tsitsani.
What happens to the sick
2019-nCoV can cause pneumonia – inflammation of lung tissue. Cases, first felt unwell, complained of shortness of breath and coughing, they have fever.
The Chinese authorities and the world health organization believe that the disease provokes a previously unknown form of coronavirus. Only to the family of coronaviruses are dozens of subtypes (at least 38), of which, as was previously thought, only six can hit a person. Now, scientists believe, revealed the seventh this subtype.
“We need to better understand the modes of transmission of the disease. I mentioned the transmission from animals as potential sources of human infection are animals. Conducted epidemiological studies and we await their results. But it is possible that the transmission of the virus from human to human is limited”, – says head of the who’s emerging diseases Maria Kerchove.
They are doing in China and in the world
“China has made a serious, careful and professional measures from the beginning of the epidemic. China actively responds and develops rigorous plans for prevention and control. China has also made every effort to treat patients and have done well with those who were in close contact with patients,” – said the representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of China of Geng Shuang.
In practice this means, for example, installation in airports and railway stations special scanners that measure body temperature of passengers. The temperature is raised, be given protective masks, and sent to the hospital.
The Chinese authorities have confirmed the fact that the virus is transmitted from person to person: on several occasions, when doctors became infected from patients with 2019-nCoV.
The outbreak of disease coincided with the celebration of Chinese New year: a week of celebrations begin in the country on January 24. Traditionally, Chinese people these days go to relatives and celebrate the New year with family – and that means that passenger traffic in the country will increase significantly.
The world health organization believes that visiting China is possible, but it is necessary to observe security measures: keep away from coughing and sneezing people, regular hand washing, and also cooking or frying meat and eggs until fully cooked.
