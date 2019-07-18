The who declared the outbreak of Ebola virus in the Congo emergency situation on an international scale (PHOTO)

The world health organization (who) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo “emergency of public health concern internationally”. This decision was made by who Director-General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus on the recommendation of the emergency Committee, reviewed the situation in the DRC at the meeting in Geneva. His words leads TASS.

“The Committee recommended me to declare the Ebola outbreak the situation that is causing international concern. I agreed with this Council”, – said the head of the who at a press conference following the meeting of experts. He explained that the motive for this recommendation of the Committee was registered in recent days cases of Ebola in a densely populated city of Goma in Congo and also in Uganda. “Although there is no evidence of further local spread of the virus either in Goma or in Uganda, these two events represent a disturbing geographical expansion [presence] of the virus,” stated Ghebreyesus.

At the same time, he noted that the risk of spread of Ebola in Congo and the region remains very high, and the risk of spread beyond the region – is low, and the who does not recommend any restrictions on travel or trade with Congo. The head of the who also urged the international community to show solidarity with the people of this country.

The statement of the emergency Committee, which announced at a press conference by its Chairman, Robert Steffen, says that the geographical extent of the spread of the virus within 500 km of the Announcement of the epidemic diseases, Ebola virus disease (EVD) emergency causing international concern “does not mean change of strategy” in the fight against this disease, but it has to be “more active”. At the Committee meeting concern was expressed by the lack of staff and funds for antiviral activities.

As of July 16, in Congo was 2512 cases of EVD. Died 1676 people, 703 recovered, and the rest are healing. Every day, doctors record an average of 12 cases.

The epidemic of EBOLA started in Congo in late July – early August last year. Ebola is transmitted to people from wild animals and then spreads among the people. The first symptoms are fever, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. This is followed by vomiting, diarrhea, rash, violations of the kidneys and liver, and in some cases internal and external bleeding.

On 28 July, the health authorities in North Kivu informed about which roused the suspicions of diseases and deaths in the area of Mangina. Further research confirmed that we are talking about dangerous, particularly the Zaire strain of the virus. During previous epidemics of the virus was noted in mortality from 25% to 90%.