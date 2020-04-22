The who recommended that UEFA not to hold tournaments until the end of 2021
The world health organization (who) during the videoconference with representatives of UEFA, leading European clubs, which took place on 16 April, recommended that UEFA not to hold international tournaments until the end of 2021, according to the Brazilian newspaper Veja.
During this videocamera epidemiologists conducted a presentation keynote which representatives of the UN see fears of a new wave of infections next year. In consequence of which it was made this radical proposal to “freeze” international football for 1.5 years.
The sides never came to a consensus at the meeting.
Add that UEFA does not have the legal subordination of the who, and therefore all the proposals of the organization are recommendatory in nature.
Yesterday, UEFA held a videoconference, which discussed the schedule for completion of the 2019/20 season.