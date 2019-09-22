The who warns that diet soda is dangerous for health
A recent study by the world health organization has identified increased risk of death when used in carbonated beverages containing sweeteners.
About 500,000 people were invited to participate in the experiment. They became the adult population from different regions of the world. The greatest attention of medical staff devoted to people who are fond of carbonated drinks more than two glasses in the den.
Among the participants of this group identified were people with the highest risk of early death. And became totally unimportant: suffering these people are overweight or they have high content of cholesterol in the blood. Also the risk group includes fans of soda who led a healthy lifestyle: not Smoking, exercise.
The results of the study showed that fans of diet sodas increase by 25% the chance before to go over the next 16 years. The chances of dying from cardiovascular failure increase by more than 50%. Fans of water with sweeteners more frequently diseases of the blood. Fans of sugar in this drink are waiting for diseases of the digestive system. People interested as sweet drinks and soda with sweeteners get the risk of early death from Parkinson’s disease.
Leading specialist of this research, Dr. Neil Murphy made the statement that the greatest danger these drinks pose to children. And sodas cannot quench thirst as plain water.
While scientists don’t exactly know the cause, leading to early death if consumption of beverages with gas. Perhaps this is due to changes in the level of glucose in the human body.
At the moment, scientists are studying the effects that have on the body components of these drinks: aspartame and Acesulfame potassium.