The whole body is in terrible spots: love scandal disfigured Sedokova (photos, video)
Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, who previously complained about the hives, I decided to show how the disease disfigured her body.
See also: Sedokova shot for Playboy: hot photos
The singer shot a photo and video demonstrating the horrible spots all over his body. “Urticaria sucks. I like person who has experienced all the circles of hell with this strange disease you say,”she said.
“The last 3 weeks, every morning I woke up from the terrible itching. I opened my eyes and felt a new swelling on the face. Spots that appeared in different places, then suddenly disappeared. I was hiding, put his glasses and cap, tried to disguise it by constantly applying concealer. And, of course, read the comments that I face swollen from plastic surgery. Read and were silent”, she complained.
View this post in Instagram
Recall that the hives have Sedokova appeared due to stress. And the stress due to a love scandal. The singer allegedly stole from the family of a young basketball player and his wife staged a real hunt Sedokova in the network.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter