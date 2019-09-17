The whole body is in terrible spots: love scandal disfigured Sedokova (photos, video)

Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, who previously complained about the hives, I decided to show how the disease disfigured her body.

The singer shot a photo and video demonstrating the horrible spots all over his body. “Urticaria sucks. I like person who has experienced all the circles of hell with this strange disease you say,”she said.

“The last 3 weeks, every morning I woke up from the terrible itching. I opened my eyes and felt a new swelling on the face. Spots that appeared in different places, then suddenly disappeared. I was hiding, put his glasses and cap, tried to disguise it by constantly applying concealer. And, of course, read the comments that I face swollen from plastic surgery. Read and were silent”, she complained.

Recall that the hives have Sedokova appeared due to stress. And the stress due to a love scandal. The singer allegedly stole from the family of a young basketball player and his wife staged a real hunt Sedokova in the network.

