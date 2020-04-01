‘The whole house rattled’: in Idaho earthquake
According to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological survey, Tuesday, March 31, in the evening to the North-East of Boise (ID), there was an earthquake by force 6,5 points. This writes CNN.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the users of social networks in several cities reported feeling tremors. The USGS reports that the epicenter was located nearly 45 miles (72 km) West of the town of Challis and near beaver Creek along the mountain ridge Salmon River Mountains. The earthquake occurred at about 18:00. It was centered 73 miles (118 km) North-East of Meridian, near the town of Stanley.
“Yes, we felt it too. No reports of injuries there, wrote on Twitter police Department Boise. — Stay safe. Call us if you need us”.
Shortly thereafter, in the same area, according to the National weather service recorded a second earthquake by force 4,6 points.
“We have not received any reports of injuries or significant damage,” — wrote in Facebook office Sheriff valley.
According to USGS, this region is home to more than 2 million people, with reports of tremors from Helena (Montana), and salt lake city (ut), writes ABC News.
Marcus Smith, coordinator of the Department of emergency medical care at the medical center St. Luke wood river, said that the hospital, located about 65 miles (104 kilometers) South of the epicenter, also felt the aftershocks, but the earthquake did not prevent the treatment of any patients.
Hospital in the County of blaine is at the forefront of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Idaho, the region with the highest in-country prevalence COVID-19 per capita outside new York city and its surrounding districts.
“It was like a wave passing through the earth, so I knew immediately that it was an earthquake,” he said.
The earthquake added stress to an already stressful time region, but Smith said that everything looks good so far.
Brett Woolley, owner of the grill on bridge street in Stanley, said he heard the earthquake before he felt it.
“I heard a roar, and at first it sounded like wind, but then the roar became stronger, said Woolley. — The entire house rattled, and I started to panic. I sat completely still”.
Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of technology and founder of the Center for science and seismology, said that in Idaho every 30 or 40 years there is an earthquake about that size.
According to the Department of emergency situations of Idaho, the largest and most destructive earthquake in world history occurred in 1983, when Callie earthquake by force 6,9 points. Two schoolboys were killed when they came under the rubble of the collapsed building. The earthquake caused about $12.5 million of material damage.
According to Jones, the earthquake scientists call a “normal mistake”, and it causes the vertical movement. The earthquake that occurred on Tuesday, March 31, apparently due to unmapped “holes”, causing a mostly horizontal movement along a fault line.
“This fault was not obvious enough to be mapped before,” said Jones.
According to her, the unmapped faults of this size are less common in densely populated areas, such as California, but in sparsely populated and remote regions, such as Central Idaho, they are less likely to cause damage and less likely to become the object of attention of geologists and seismologists.
According to her, the residents of the region will likely continue to experience the aftershocks. The district has recorded five aftershocks in the first hours after the earthquake.
“Aftershock is the same earthquake,” she said.
According to her, people who feel an earthquake, lie on the floor and cover your head with your hands.
“Lie down on the floor before you fall from the earthquake, and if you have a table next, get under it, said Jones. — To run during an earthquake is incredibly dangerous — people die from it. Just lie down and try to hide”.
