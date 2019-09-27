The whole of Russia was shown in one photo
Moscow blogger and freelance photographer Paul Ogorodnikov drove over 1,200 kilometers along the Kolyma. His path ran through the abandoned towns and camps of the Gulag — the trip took place after the film Yuri Dude on the topic of the former camps in Kolyma. In one of the villages he came across a poster “For United Russia”, it hangs on the fence, behind which is seen to destroy the house.
Pavel Ogorodnikov claims that planned the trip four years ago.
“I believe that the theme of repression are trying to hush up,” he says in an interview with Siberia.Realities. Especially his disturbing attempts to whitewash Stalin. “Lately began to be broadcast Stalinist some views — that it wasn’t all bad, as they say-Stalinists. And it’s scary,” continued farmers.
The blogger notes that people on the Kolyma to live is very difficult-the high cost of the infrastructure was destroyed, some hotels do not even have electricity.
“Kolyma is the place where you want to bring young people who “drowns” for Stalin, to show, to tell it how it was, summed up his experience gardeners.
