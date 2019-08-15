The whole Python swallowed an adult dog and then regurgitated: terrible video

August 15, 2019
Питон целиком проглотил взрослую собаку, а затем ее отрыгнул: жуткое видео

In the vicinity of the Indian city of Udaipur in Rajasthan caught a terrible video. Four-meter Python regurgitated swallowed them whole adult stray dog.

As reported by Carter News, this moment captures the local nature lover. According to him the rock Python spent a lot of effort and at least an hour of time to swallow the prey, but then, apparently, sensed that a predator is nearby, and chose to get rid of lunch and to escape quickly to avoid becoming someone’s snack. Digesting large prey, the snake becomes sluggish and she required a peaceful setting.

