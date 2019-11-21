“The whole world”: БЕZ you like has released a touching clip (video)
November 21, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Group БЕZ you like has pleased fans with a new job. The band released a heartfelt video for the song “the Whole world”, which was included in the new album “Miliardi”.
The song was written by the leader of the group Sergey Canines together with the producer group Oleg Hadacol. Filmed live in Lviv: Jenny on the Studio Records, as well as the Lviv national academic theater of Opera and ballet. In the shootings took part 33 of the musician.
Soon БЕZ you like planning to go on a major tour of 120 cities of Ukraine and abroad.
Also new video for “the Price of Pravda” was presented by singer Jamal. The song in the same film.
