The widow of the soloist of Linkin Park Chester Bennington married to a firefighter
The widow of frontman of popular American rock band Linkin Park Chester Charles Bennington, 2 years later after the tragic death of a spouse, married again. Chosen celebrity became a firefighter from Los Angeles named Michael.
About their engagement Talinda Bennington said in a personal account on the social network Instagram. The celebrity admitted to numerous subscribers that 2 years later after the death of a loved one met a new love. The star said that everyone can be happy again because in the heart there is a place not only for the grief, anguish and sorrow, but for joy, happiness and love. Talinda Bennington admitted that after losing her husband found the strength to move on, and colleagues of her husband, happy that she again have a personal life. As noted in the publication, the widow of Chester Bennington, find a new love even after such a terrible tragedy as the death of a soul mate should not put a cross on another person’s life. Talinda Bennington has promised to keep the memory of the departed wife and to continue to work in organizations that help the people to regain mental health so his death was not meaningless. Also the celebrity thanked the subscribers for their support and love.
Many fans congratulate the freshly-baked bride with engagement and wish her lover with great happiness and endless love. Among those who wished to leave comments in the feed calindy of Bennington, and was a colleague of her deceased husband.