The wife believed that the husband, lapsed into a coma, recovered, and nursed him for 20 hours a day
September 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
It happened in 2013. A man named Li Zhihua was driving to work and crashed his scooter collided with a motorcyclist. The man fell awkwardly and severely injured his head.
As a result of coma, from which, as the doctors said, If I’m stuck.
However, his wife Zhang Guihuan believed that the husband will recover. She was always close by and took care of him.
Twenty hours a day the woman was close and even talking to loved ones. He heard her, but could not answer.
So passed five years and one day my husband was able to Wake up. The first thing he said was a Declaration of love to his wife.
Now If there was only to re-adapt to life. But it’s not such a big problem, because a number of the perfect wife.