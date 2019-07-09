The wife is not fed: American “swallowed” in 10 minutes 71 hotdog

Жена не покормила: американец «проглотил» за 10 минут 71 хот-дог

In the US, traditionally on independence Day in new York held the championship for eating hot dogs Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. This writes the KP.

Once again the winner was Joey chestnut, nicknamed Jaws. He will be able to push yourself just 10 minutes 71 hot dog.

35-year-old man became the winner of these competitions already for the 12th time in a row. Only the skill of the eaters of hot dogs competed 18 people from different States.

Also masterfully eat and women, however, are much smaller. Among the ladies won Miki Sudo from Las Vegas who swallowed a 31 hot dog.

The newspaper reminds that the championship for eating hot dogs Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually from 1972 to Coney island. In 2019, the organizer gave 100 thousands of free hot dogs to the Bank food new York. From there, handing out free food to the poor.

