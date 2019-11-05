The wife of 70-year-old Richard Gere is pregnant again (photo)
The famous American actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva you’re expecting. The baby needs to be born in the spring. It is reported by Spanish magazine Hola! The publication can be trusted. Recently the journal best informed about the personal lives of Richard and Alejandra. It Hola! first reported a previous pregnancy Silva, and published it with Gere wedding photos. Alejandra gave birth to son Alexander 11 Feb 2019.
Recall, Richard, in August, aged 70. Alejandra 36. She is the daughter of former Vice-President of the Royal football club real Madrid. Geer and Silva met in 2014 in Italy. The actor stayed at a small hotel run by Alejandra. The hotel bought her then-husband Govind Friedland. She has any five year old son.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
The Gere also is the son — 19-year-old Gomez James. It was the second wife of Richard actress Carey Lowell. Gir lived with her married 14 years. The couple divorced in October 2016. And the first actor’s wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford. This marriage lasted four years.
Richard Gere with his older son (left) and nephew. The picture was taken in 2014
The peak of popularity Gere was in the late 80’s- early 90’s. It was called the sex symbol of Hollywood. Famous actors brought the movie “American gigolo”, “an officer and a gentleman”, “breathless”, “No mercy”. And then in rolling out the famous “Pretty woman” that turned Richard into an idol of millions of viewers worldwide. Gear continues to act, but not as often as before. He devoted himself to social activities. Actively protects Chinese Buddhists. Supported the rights of migrants in Europe.
