The wife of a former player of the national team of Ukraine undressed, holding the ball on his neck (video)
Irina Morozyuk, wife of the former football player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Mykola Morozyuk has demonstrated exceptional football equipment.
On his page in Instagram Irina, known for his outrageous behavior, showed skill, throwing the ball neck (while standing in shoes with high heels) and in this position, taking off his shirt. “Take off your clothes… And… Go… to Sleep“, signed girl series video.
Note that Morozyuk stands for Turkish “caykur Rizespor” since January of 2019, going from Dinamo on loan, and in July signed a full contract with the club. Last time for the national team 31-year-old played in June of 2017, when the “yellow-blue” in a friendly match lost to Malta (0:1).
